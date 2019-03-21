Celtics' Aron Baynes: Diagnosed with ankle sprain
Baynes was diagnosed with a grade-2 left ankle sprain after leaving Wednesday's game against Philadelphia early, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Baynes could be faced with an extended absence, as grade-2 sprains usually require a 4-to-6 week recovery period, however the lenght of the revocery can vary significantly Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. An extended absence for Baynes would severely hamper the Celtics' defense and could be pivotal if he's unable to make it back before the playoffs commence in three weeks. That said, the team should provide a more concrete timeline prior to Saturday's game against the Hornets, clarifying its expectation for Baynes' absence.
