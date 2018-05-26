Celtics' Aron Baynes: Disappears in Game 6 loss
Baynes eked out zero points, four rebounds and two assists across 19 minutes in Friday's 109-99 ECF Game 6 loss in Cleveland.
Baynes saw most of his minutes in the first half and was unable to recreate the magic he delivered when he returned to the starting lineup for Game 5. With the C's down for the entire second half, Baynes stayed on the bench while coach Brad Stevens turned to higher scoring options. (The Big Kiwi did see some garbage time at the very end.) This series has been dominated by the home team. For the three games in Boston, Baynes averaged four more minutes per contest versus the matches in Cleveland. Baynes and his teammates now return to Boston for a do-or-die Game 7 Sunday night on the parquet.
