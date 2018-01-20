Celtics' Aron Baynes: Does not practice Saturday due to illness
Baynes missed Saturday's practice due to an illness, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
It's unclear how serious the illness is, but it's bothering him enough to keep him from practicing Saturday. More word on his availability for Sunday's game against Orlando should emerge following morning shootaround,
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, struggles in loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Confirmed starter Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Shifting to bench role Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, delivers 17 points•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Positioned in starting lineup Sunday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...