Celtics' Aron Baynes: Double-doubles in start
Baynes contributed 11 points (5-13 FG, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during a 91-84 win over the Timberwolves on Friday.
Baynes got the start with Marcus Morris (rest) sidelined and took advantage by securing just his second double-double of the season. He came in with an aggressive mindset, as the 13 field goal attempts marked a season high. The team has said Morris will play in Saturday's game, so Baynes will likely shift back to the bench.
