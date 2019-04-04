Celtics' Aron Baynes: Double doubles in win versus Heat
Baynes banged out 10 points (3-3 FG, 4-4 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 112-102 road win over the Heat.
The win marks Baynes' sixth straight game in the starting lineup for Boston, proving he now seems to be fully recovered from the ankle issues he faced in March. A night of perfect shooting tends to make ailing injuries feel better. Baynes' interior defense will once again be needed Friday as the Celtics travel to Indiana for a key playoff seeding match-up with the Pacers. Expect another start from Baynes, especially if Marcus Morris' ankle injury is still an issue.
