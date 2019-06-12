Baynes exercised his $5.9 million player option for 2019-20 Wednesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Baynes has played a meaningful role as Boston's reserve center over the past two seasons. He's appeared in 132 regular-season and 28 playoff games with the Celtics, averaging 5.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 17.5 minutes in regular-season action.

