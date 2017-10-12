Baynes (knee) should be considered day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, but Baynes himself is "confident" he'll be available, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Baynes will seemingly serve as Al Horford's primary, or possibly only, backup at center throughout much of the season. While not necessarily fantasy relevant, Baynes provides a physical rebounding presence that the Celtics still need despite huge roster turnover during the offseason.