Celtics' Aron Baynes: Expects to be ready for Tuesday's opener
Baynes (knee) should be considered day-to-day in advance of Tuesday's season opener against the Cavaliers, but Baynes himself is "confident" he'll be available, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Baynes will seemingly serve as Al Horford's primary, or possibly only, backup at center throughout much of the season. While not necessarily fantasy relevant, Baynes provides a physical rebounding presence that the Celtics still need despite huge roster turnover during the offseason.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out Wednesday vs. Hornets•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Knee injury being called hyperextension•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Leaves Monday's game with knee sprain•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will start at center in preseason opener•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Agrees to one-year deal with Celtics•
-
Pistons' Aron Baynes: Will become free agent•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, busts 2017
Isaiah Thomas and Josh Jackson could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...