Baynes (nose) is expected to resume basketball activities in approximately 2-to-4 weeks.

Baynes sustained a fractured nose in Game 6 of the Celtics' Eastern Conference finals series with the Cavaliers, though it didn't provide him from suiting up for Game 7. After the Celtics were officially eliminated from the postseason, Baynes underwent surgery to address the injury and will now take some time off to heal up. The short-term nature of the recovery timetable shouldn't impact Baynes' preparations for the upcoming season.