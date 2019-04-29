Baynes is considered questionable for Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bucks due to a left ankle sprain.

Baynes limped off the court in Game 1 after turning his ankle, and his status for the second matchup of the series is in jeopardy at this point. The Celtics should have a better idea on the big man's status closer to tipoff. Marcus Morris would see a heavier workload if Baynes can't go.