Celtics' Aron Baynes: Game-time call Sunday vs. Magic
Baynes (illness) participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround but remains a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Magic.
Though Baynes' availability for the contest remains uncertain, the Celtics have already determined that the big man won't start for the first time in five games, as Marcus Morris joins the top unit, according to Jay King of MassLive.com. Baynes hadn't seen more than 20 minutes in any of his past three outings, so the move to the bench wouldn't have a dramatic impact on his outlook if he ends up gaining clearance to play Sunday.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Does not practice Saturday due to illness•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, struggles in loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Double-doubles in start•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Confirmed starter Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Shifting to bench role Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Starts, delivers 17 points•
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...