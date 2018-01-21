Baynes (illness) participated in the Celtics' morning shootaround but remains a game-time decision for Sunday's tilt with the Magic.

Though Baynes' availability for the contest remains uncertain, the Celtics have already determined that the big man won't start for the first time in five games, as Marcus Morris joins the top unit, according to Jay King of MassLive.com. Baynes hadn't seen more than 20 minutes in any of his past three outings, so the move to the bench wouldn't have a dramatic impact on his outlook if he ends up gaining clearance to play Sunday.