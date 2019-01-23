Baynes will start at center Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Celtics' broadcaster Sean Grande reports.

With Al Horford out of the line due to rest purposes, Baynes will be thrust into the starting lineup for the 10th time this season. Given Horford's absence and the fact that Baynes is not going to be limited in any fashion Wednesday, the big man could be in line for a significant increase in usage against Cleveland.

More News
Our Latest Stories