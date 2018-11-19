Baynes will start in place of Gordon Hayward on Monday against the Hornets, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Baynes will get the spot start as coach Brad Stevens seeks to mix it up a bit. Hayward has been stiff so far this year, so the move is likely aimed at giving him an opportunity to get going against the Hornets substitutes rather than a long-term lineup change.

