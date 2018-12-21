Celtics' Aron Baynes: Has successful surgery
Baynes underwent surgery on his left hand Thursday and is expected to return in 4-to-6 weeks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It's good news that the surgery went as planned, and Baynes should get back on the court sometime near the end of January. Expect another update on his status as he nears his return.
