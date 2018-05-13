Baynes will return to a bench role for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

Baynes has started 9-of-12 games during the postseason so far, posting averages of 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 20.0 minutes. He played especially well over the final few games of the semifinals against the 76ers, even showing he was able to extend the floor and hit some threes. However, the Celtics are opting to go a bit smaller against the Cavaliers in order to get some better defensive matchups on LeBron James, which pushes Marcus Morris into the top unit at power forward and slides Al Horford to center. With the demotion, Baynes' minutes could take a slight hit, making him tough to rely on for DFS purposes.