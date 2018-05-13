Celtics' Aron Baynes: Headed for bench role in Game 1
Baynes will return to a bench role for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Cavaliers on Sunday, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Baynes has started 9-of-12 games during the postseason so far, posting averages of 6.4 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists across 20.0 minutes. He played especially well over the final few games of the semifinals against the 76ers, even showing he was able to extend the floor and hit some threes. However, the Celtics are opting to go a bit smaller against the Cavaliers in order to get some better defensive matchups on LeBron James, which pushes Marcus Morris into the top unit at power forward and slides Al Horford to center. With the demotion, Baynes' minutes could take a slight hit, making him tough to rely on for DFS purposes.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Solid performance yet again in series-clinching victory•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 19 minutes in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will rejoin starting five for semifinals•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Coming off bench Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Almost double-doubles in loss Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Posts dominant double-double in start•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....