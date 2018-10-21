Celtics' Aron Baynes: Heads to locker room
Baynes went to the locker room during Saturday's game against the Knicks due to a hamstring injury, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Baynes was able to walk off under his own power. He should be considered questionable to return.
