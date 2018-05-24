Baynes contributed six points (3-7 FG, 0-1 3Pt), seven rebounds and three blocks in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 96-83 victory over Cleveland.

Baynes was reinserted into the starting lineup for Game Five and was able to have a nice impact on both ends of the floor. He faded late but was crucial to the Celtics gaining the early lead with some strong rebounding and rim protection. It remains to be seen whether he remains in the starting lineup for Game Six but nonetheless, he will need to repeat his strong play if the Celtics are to wrap up the series on Friday.