Celtics' Aron Baynes: In line to play Tuesday
Head coach Brad Stevens said he expects Baynes (ankle) to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Baynes suffered the left ankle sprain in Game 1 and ended up playing just nine minutes in the victory. However, it looks like Baynes should be good to go for the series' second outing, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was limited again should he be available.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Game-time call for Game 2•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Comes off bench in Game 1 win•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will be re-evaluated Monday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Cleared to return against Bucks•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Limps off court•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Minimal impact despite starting role•
-
Injuries to watch this offseason
Which injuries will you have to keep an eye on in the offseason? We've got the rundown on who...
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...