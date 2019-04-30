Head coach Brad Stevens said he expects Baynes (ankle) to play in Tuesday's Game 2 against the Bucks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Baynes suffered the left ankle sprain in Game 1 and ended up playing just nine minutes in the victory. However, it looks like Baynes should be good to go for the series' second outing, but it wouldn't be surprising if he was limited again should he be available.

