Celtics' Aron Baynes: In starting lineup Wednesday
Baynes (ankle) will play and start in Wednesday's game against the Wizards but will be on a minutes restriction, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
It's unclear exactly how many minutes Baynes will be limited to Wednesday night, but that should leave both Daniel Theis and rookie Robert Williams some opportunities for quality minutes at center off the bench. Baynes' return after a two-game absence, however, still caps the value of all three players from a fantasy perspective Wednesday in Washington.
