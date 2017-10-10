Celtics' Aron Baynes: Knee injury being called hyperextension
Baynes hyperextended his left knee Monday in a preseason matchup with the 76ers, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Baynes' injury was originally reported as a left knee sprain, however coach Brad Stevens clarified that he hyperextened it. The severity is unknown at this point and Baynes will be rexamined once the swelling in his knee goes down. Prior to the injury, Baynes started at center and recorded two points, three rebounds and one assist over eight minutes.
