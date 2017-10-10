Celtics' Aron Baynes: Leaves Monday's game with knee sprain
Baynes suffered a left knee sprain during Monday's preseason matchup against the 76ers and will not return.
Baynes drew the start at center on Monday, as the Celtics were resting the majority of their regular starting lineup. However, he eventually had to limp to the locker room and has now been diagnosed with a left knee sprain. The exact timetable for his return likely won't be announced until after the game and he could potentially have further testing on it to clear him of anything more significant. In the eight minutes he played prior to the injury, Baynes posted two points (0-2 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist.
