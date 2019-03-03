Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely available for limited minutes Sunday
Baynes (foot) is expected to be available for Sunday's game and will face a minutes restriction of 12-15 minutes if he does play, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Baynes suffered a left foot bruise in early February and has been out since. Coach Brad Stevens has said that there's a good chance that he returns Sunday, and that he wouldn't play more than 15 minutes if he does return. Baynes' return to the lineup could cause Marcus Morris and Daniel Theis to see a reduction in their minutes.
