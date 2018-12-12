Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely to play limited minutes
Baynes (ankle), according to coach Brad Stevens, appears able to play limited minutes Wednesday against the Wizards, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Baynes' presence is needed with Al Horford (knee) out, and it seems he'll be able to get on the floor. That said, Baynes hasn't officially been cleared to play and his status may be updated closer to tipoff.
