Celtics' Aron Baynes: Limited participant in Tuesday's practice
Baynes (hamstring) was in uniform and on the court for Tuesday's practice but failed to do much, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.
Baynes suffered a hamstring strain during Saturday's game against New York, so it's good to see the big man back on the court so soon, even if he hasn't managed to participate in many drills just yet. His availability for Thursday's contest in Oklahoma City doesn't look promising, but his status will be worth monitoring as the week progresses.
