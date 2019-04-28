Baynes went to the locker room in the third quarter Sunday against the Bucks with an apparent ankle injury, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics' center took a spill to the floor, and after staying down for a while he was able to walk off the court under his own power and go straight to the locker room. He's questionable to return to the matchup, although Boston would have a tough time replacing him if he needs to miss an extended time period.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...