Baynes went to the locker room in the third quarter Sunday against the Bucks with an apparent ankle injury, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

The Celtics' center took a spill to the floor, and after staying down for a while he was able to walk off the court under his own power and go straight to the locker room. He's questionable to return to the matchup, although Boston would have a tough time replacing him if he needs to miss an extended time period.