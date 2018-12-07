Celtics' Aron Baynes: Listed as doubtful Saturday
Baynes (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against the Bulls.
Bayes, who left Thursday's game against the Knicks early due to a left ankle sprain, has been ruled as doubtful for the game against the Bulls on Saturday. It's unknown how significant the injury is but Baynes will likely be sidelined for at least one contest. Teammate Daniel Theis may see an extend role off the bench if Baynes is absent.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...