Bayes, who left Thursday's game against the Knicks early due to a left ankle sprain, has been ruled as doubtful for the game against the Bulls on Saturday. It's unknown how significant the injury is but Baynes will likely be sidelined for at least one contest. Teammate Daniel Theis may see an extend role off the bench if Baynes is absent.