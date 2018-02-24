Celtics' Aron Baynes: Listed as questionable Saturday
Baynes (elbow) is listed as questionable Saturday against the Knicks.
Baynes left Friday's win over the Pistons early in the first half with a sore left elbow, and the team is yet to shed light on his status for the second game of a back-to-back. In the event that he's held out, expect Daniel Theis and Greg Monroe to absorb most of his minutes.
