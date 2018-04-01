Baynes produced 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-2 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists and no turnovers across 24 minutes in Saturday's 110-99 home win over the Raptors.

The rugged Kiwi drained his first three-pointers of the season and only the second and third made three-pointers of his six year NBA career. With Kyrie Irving (knee), Marcus Smart (thumb) and Shane Larkin (illness) out, coach Brad Stevens was forced to use many big lineups. Apparently, Baynes now fancies himself as a shooting guard. All kidding aside, Baynes has provided clutch defense, burly picks and effective rebounding during Boston's six-game winning streak, averaging over 21 minutes per games. Baynes is more valuable to the Celtics than anyone's fantasy team.