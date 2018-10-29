Celtics' Aron Baynes: May return Tuesday
Baynes (hamstring) has an chance to play in Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
With both head coach Brad Stevens and Baynes himself saying that the hamstring feels much better, there seems to be a real shot that the big man is back in action Tuesday. Look for another update on Baynes' status to come after shootaround Tuesday morning.
