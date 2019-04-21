Celtics' Aron Baynes: Minimal impact despite starting role
Baynes had just two points, two rebounds, and one steal in 18 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over Indiana.
Baynes did very little to trouble the scorers Sunday, ending the victory with just two points in 18 minutes. He is basically out there as a big body to match up with the size of Indiana and barely features in their offensive structures.
