Celtics' Aron Baynes: Moving to bench Sunday
Baynes will come off the bench in Sunday's game against Cleveland, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Baynes is being replaced by Marcus Morris in the starting lineup as the Celtics look to go with a smaller lineup against the new-look Cavaliers. Baynes has been seeing 20.0 minutes per game over the past two weeks and will likely see a similar or slightly reduced minutes load while coming off the bench.
