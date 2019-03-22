Celtics' Aron Baynes: MRI results better than expected
Baynes' (ankle) MRI returned "more positive than expected" and there's a possibility he plays Sunday against the Spurs, Gary Washburn of The Boston Globe reports.
There doesn't seem to be a lot of confidence surrounding Baynes' ability to play Sunday, but the MRI results are encouraging. As a result, it's possible he returns sometime next week.
