Baynes contributed 16 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, and one block in 23 minutes during Friday's 114-96 win over the Hawks.

Baynes stepped up and manned the paint for extended stretches with Al Horford (knee) sidelined, recording season highs in scoring and minutes while matching his season high in assists. Baynes remains a key cog for the Celtics, though he has been utilized significantly less this year than last, at least thus far. Baynes recently joined the starting lineup, but this was the first time he saw starter-level minutes. If he keeps playing at this level, coach Brad Stevens will be forced to rely on Baynes a bit more regularly.