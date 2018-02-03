Celtics' Aron Baynes: Nice all-around line Friday
Baynes tallied 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds and five assists across 24 minutes during a 119-110 win over the Hawks on Friday.
Baynes had a decent all-around line in the win as he picked up a season-high five dimes and scored in double figures for just the fourth time in the last 17 games. It's not like Baynes has a ton of value to begin with, but the value he does have will likely take a bit of a hit once Greg Monroe officially joins the team.
