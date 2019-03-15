Baynes banged out six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Thursday's 126-120 win home win over the Kings.

The 19 minutes of run is Baynes highest minutes total since returning from his latest foot injury. To counter the Kings' size, coach Brad Stevens shifted Al Horford to power forward alongside Baynes or Robert Williams for much of the game. Expect Baynes to gradually return to the 18 minutes per game he played in 2017-18, though many of his minutes will be match-up based.