Celtics' Aron Baynes: Nine boards in win
Baynes banged out six points (3-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), nine rebounds and one assist across 19 minutes in Thursday's 126-120 win home win over the Kings.
The 19 minutes of run is Baynes highest minutes total since returning from his latest foot injury. To counter the Kings' size, coach Brad Stevens shifted Al Horford to power forward alongside Baynes or Robert Williams for much of the game. Expect Baynes to gradually return to the 18 minutes per game he played in 2017-18, though many of his minutes will be match-up based.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Remains on minute restriction•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Plays 12 minutes in return•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Sunday with minutes limit•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Likely available for limited minutes Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Could return Sunday•
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.