Baynes (hand) will not be on a minutes restriction for his return Wednesday against the Raptors, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

A broken hand has sidelined Baynes since Dec. 20, and he'll make his return with no restrictions Wednesday. He's averaging 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 14.2 minutes this season.

