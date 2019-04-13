Baynes (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Pacers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Baynes missed the final game of the regular season due to left ankle soreness, but he's good to go for the playoffs. He's started his past eight appearances, averaging 7.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assist in 23.4 minutes.