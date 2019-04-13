Baynes (ankle) is off the injury report ahead of Sunday's Game 1 against the Pacers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Baynes missed the final game of the regular season due to left ankle soreness, but he's good to go for the playoffs. He's started his past eight appearances, averaging 7.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 assist in 23.4 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...