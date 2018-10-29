Celtics' Aron Baynes: Officially listed as probable
Baynes (hamstring) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Pistons.
Baynes enters the week riding a three-game absence streak as he nurses a strained right hamstring, but things are aligning for the big man to return to the rotation Tuesday night. Prior to the injury, Baynes had logged an average of 15 minutes off the bench over the Celtics' first three games.
