Celtics' Aron Baynes: Officially questionable for Thursday
Baynes (hamstring) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Thunder, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Baynes was a limited participant in Tuesday's practice. More information about his status may arrive following Wednesday's team activities. If he's ultimately ruled out, Daniel Theis and Marcus Morris could see increased run.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Limited participant in Tuesday's practice•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Ruled out for Monday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Won't return Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Heads to locker room•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will start Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Attempts two more three pointers in loss•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...