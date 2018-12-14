Baynes will be limited to 12-to-15 minutes in Saturday's game against the Hawks, Scott Souza of The Providence Journal reports.

Baynes recently made his return from a sprained left ankle and played just 16 minutes in Wednesday's overtime win over the Wizards. Expect a similar dose of minutes for Baynes on Friday while Daniel Theis and Robert Williams split center minutes off the bench.

