Baynes (hamstring) will remain sidelined for Saturday's game against the Pistons, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com

The absence will mark Baynes' third consecutive game on the sidelines. With Daniel Theis (foot) questionable the Celtics could be thin in the frontcourt. Consider the big man day-to-day heading into Tuesday's rematch against the Pistons.

