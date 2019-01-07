Baynes (hand) will be re-evaluated next week, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Baynes has missed the last eight games while recovering from right hand surgery, and it sounds like he'll miss at least five more contests. The big man saw a doctor Monday, who determined that Baynes could return to game action by the end of next week if everything goes as planned. An updated timetable for his return should emerge after he's re-evaluated next week. In the meantime, Daniel Theis -- and potentially Robert Williams, now that he's healthy -- should benefit from increased opportunities until Baynes is ready to return.