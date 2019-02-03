Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out for another week
Baynes (foot) will be out for at least a week, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
It's unfortunate news for not only the New Zealand native but also the Celtics, as Baynes has already missed a combined 18 games before entering Sunday this season and will likely miss an additional four matchups as well this week due to a left foot contusion. With Baynes on the sidelines until at least Jan. 12 against Philadelphia, Daniel Theis and Guerschon Yabusele will likely see their backup roles increased behind Al Horford.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...