Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out next three games
Baynes (foot) will not play on the Celtics' upcoming three-game road trip, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Baynes has been out since the start of January due to a bruised left foot and will be out for at least another week while the team hits the road to play Milwaukee, Chicago and Toronto. Baynes' next opportunity will come next Wednesday when the Celtics return home to play Portland.
