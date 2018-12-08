Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out Saturday
Baynes (ankle) will not play in Saturday's game against the Bulls, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.
No surprise here, as Baynes was considered doubtful heading into the game. Daniel Theis will likely benefit the most in his absence. The big man's next chance to return will be Monday against the Pelicans.
More News
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 9
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...