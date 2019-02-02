Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out Sunday
Baynes is out for Sunday's game against the Thunder due to a bruised left foot.
Baynes emerged from Friday's game against the Knicks with a bruised left foot. With him sidelined Sunday, Daniel Theis is a strong candidate to see backup center minutes.
