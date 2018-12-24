Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out Tuesday
Baynes (hand) was ruled out for Tuesday's game against the 76ers.
As expected, Baynes will be sidelined Tuesday as he recovers from hand surgery late last week. He's expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks, meaning the Celtics will lean on Al Horford, Robert Williams, and Daniel Theis at center in the interim.
