Baynes (knee) will be sidelined for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Baynes left Monday's contest with a hyperextended knee, so it's not too surprising he'll be held out of Wednesday's exhibition. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward. The Celtics are especially thin at center, so if the issue spills into the regular season, Guerschon Yabusele and Daniel Theis could see minutes at the position.

