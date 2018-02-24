Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out with elbow sprain Saturday
Baynes is out for Saturday's contest against the Knicks after being diagnosed with a left elbow sprain. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday.
Baynes left Friday's win over the Pistons early due to the injury. It's unclear at the moment if Bayne's absence will be a multi-game one. In the meantime, Greg Monroe and Daniel Theis should see expanded roles.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Re-joining starting five Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Moving to bench Sunday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Thursday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Nice all-around line Friday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...