Baynes is out for Saturday's contest against the Knicks after being diagnosed with a left elbow sprain. He will undergo an MRI on Sunday.

Baynes left Friday's win over the Pistons early due to the injury. It's unclear at the moment if Bayne's absence will be a multi-game one. In the meantime, Greg Monroe and Daniel Theis should see expanded roles.

