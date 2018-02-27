Baynes contributed nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 109-98 win over the Grizzlies.

Baynes returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game with a left elbow strain, and he played well, albeit in limited minutes. Baynes provides decent per-minute production, but Celtics' coach Brad Stevens opts to run plenty of small-ball lineups with Al Horford or Daniel Theis at center. Moreover, fellow veteran big man Greg Monroe, who was a healthy scratch in this one, figures to compete with Baynes for playing time on most nights.