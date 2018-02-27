Celtics' Aron Baynes: Perfect from field in Monday's win
Baynes contributed nine points (4-4 FG, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, two blocks, and one assist in 16 minutes during Monday's 109-98 win over the Grizzlies.
Baynes returned to the lineup after missing Saturday's game with a left elbow strain, and he played well, albeit in limited minutes. Baynes provides decent per-minute production, but Celtics' coach Brad Stevens opts to run plenty of small-ball lineups with Al Horford or Daniel Theis at center. Moreover, fellow veteran big man Greg Monroe, who was a healthy scratch in this one, figures to compete with Baynes for playing time on most nights.
More News
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will play Monday vs. Grizzlies•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Out with elbow sprain Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Listed as questionable Saturday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Will not return Friday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Re-joining starting five Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Aron Baynes: Moving to bench Sunday•
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...