Baynes chipped in two points (1-2 FG), one rebound, one assist, and one steal in 10 minutes during Saturday's 115-111 loss to the Warriors.

Baynes returned to a reserve role with Al Horford making his return to the lineup following a one-game absence for rest purposes. While coach Brad Stevens isn't always opposed to pairing Baynes and Horford together for stretches, he kept only one traditional big man on the floor at a time in this one. Monday's matchup with the Nets could be a similar story, as Brooklyn spreads the floor with shooters at every position except center.